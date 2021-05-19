Rs 1,000 Crore For Cyclone Tauktae-Hit Gujarat, Announces PM Modi After Aerial Survey

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced an assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief work in Gujarat, which has been hit hard by Cyclone Tauktae.

The Prime Minister made the announcement after conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas in Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts in Gujarat, and Diu.

He also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of each of those who died in cyclone-related incidents across several states. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be paid to those injured in such incidents.

"Undertook an aerial survey over parts of Gujarat and Diu to assess the situation in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Central Government is working closely with all the states affected by the cyclone," the Prime Minister said.

"Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to Cyclone Tauktae in all the affected states. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. GOI is in full solidarity with those affected and will provide them all possible support," he added.

Following the aerial survey, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting at Ahmedabad to review the relief work in Gujarat and Diu.

An assistance of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided to Gujarat at once and further aid will be extended after an inter-ministerial team visits the state to assess the scale of damage, said a government release.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the pandemic situation in the state. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and officials during this visit.

Immediate financial assistance would be extended to the other affected states after they share their assessment with the centre, said the government release.

The cyclone made landfall between Diu and Una town of Gir Somnath district in Gujarat yesterday night. As many as 45 persons died in cyclone-related incidents in the state.

The cyclone, categorised as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has weakened into a depression and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region today morning, the India Meteorological Department said.