What Remains Of The Darbhanga Royal Family That Once Donated 600 Kg Gold

Kamsundari Devi, the last Maharani of the Darbhanga royal family, died on Monday, January 12. Her death has brought attention to one of India's wealthiest former princely estates, its remaining assets and a long-running succession dispute.

For decades, the Darbhanga estate was among the richest royal families in the country. There was hardly any major city in India where the royal family did not have a residence known as Darbhanga House. Darbhanga Ghat in Varanasi is a symbol of the family's rich past.

In 1962, when the last Maharaj, Kameshwar Singh, died, the Darbhanga estate's wealth was estimated at around Rs 2,000 crore. In the years that followed, the estate's trustees allegedly mismanaged much of this vast fortune, resulting in a gradual depletion of the fortune.

How Much Wealth Remains Today?

There is no precise figure for the family's current wealth. The estate's assets in 1962, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, would amount to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore at current market prices, according to an India Today report. These assets included 14 large companies, bungalows across India and abroad, jewellery worth billions, land holdings and investments in the stock market. The same report stated that less than 2% of this wealth remains today.

Donation During The 1962 India-China War

One of the most widely cited acts of public service by the Darbhanga royals dates back to the 1962 India-China war. When the government sought help, the family donated 15 maunds, around 600 kg, of gold. In addition, the royal family donated three aircraft and 90 acres of land for the development of an airport.

Today, Darbhanga Airport stands on this very land. The estate also made significant contributions to education and industry by establishing several universities, sugar mills and paper mills.

Contributions To Education And Industry

The Darbhanga estate played a major role in education and industrial development. Lalit Narayan Mithila University is located within the royal complex, while institutions such as Banaras Hindu University, Calcutta University, Aligarh Muslim University and Patna University received substantial grants from the family. Darbhanga Medical College is also among its contributions.

On the industrial front, the family supported the establishment of sugar mills in Sakri, Lohat, Raiyam and Hasanpur, a spinning mill in Pandaul, Ashok Paper Mill in Hayaghat and Rameshwar Jute Mill in Samastipur. The beginning of aviation services in India is also linked to the Darbhanga estate.

Death Of The Last Maharani

Maharani Kamsundari Devi's death on January 12 was followed by controversy during her cremation, with disputes surfacing at the site. The situation was eventually resolved following the intervention of Bihar government ministers and the local administration, allowing the last rites to be completed.

Succession And The Heir

Maharani Kamsundari Devi was the third wife of Maharaja Kameshwar Singh. Born on October 22, 1932, in Odisha's Madhubani district, she was married at the age of eight and lived a life of widowhood for 64 years following the Maharaja's death in 1962.

Kameshwar Singh married three times but remained childless. After his death, Kamsundari Devi appointed her elder daughter's son, Kumar Kapileshwar, as a trustee of the Darbhanga estate. Kapileshwar is currently the declared heir, though disputes continue over the trusteeship structure created by the last king.