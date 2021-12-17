What Omicron's Rapid Spread In UK Could Mean For India. Centre Explains

The Centre advised caution on unnecessary travel, crowds, and New Year festivities (File)

Omicron is spreading at a very fast pace in India and the scale of infections in the UK and France could translate to lakhs of cases a day in the country, the government's Covid task force chief said today.

India now has 101 Omicron cases.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day. France is reporting 65,000 cases. If an outbreak of a similar scale takes place in India, then given our population it will mean 13 lakh cases every day," VK Paul said today.

Europe is passing through a serious phase despite 80 percent partial vaccinations and despite the fact that they also went through a Delta wave, Dr Paul said.

He advised caution on unnecessary travel, crowds, and New Year festivities.

"It is time to avoid non-essential travel, time to avoid mass gatherings, and time to observe low-intensity festivities and low-intensity New Year celebrations," he said.