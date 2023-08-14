Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: How Can You Participate

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. PM Modi, in a tweet, requested people to change their display pictures to tricolour on social media, extending support to the unique movement.

"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," PM Modi wrote.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched by the Ministry of Culture last year, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, commemorating the completion of 75 years of India's independence. The campaign was launched on July 22.

The date was chosen for its historical importance as it aligned with the adoption of the National Flag. The government launched a dedicated website, allowing Indian citizens to virtually display the tricolour at their homes and share selfies with the National Flag.

Calling ‘Tiranga' or tricolour a symbol of freedom and national unity, PM Narendra Modi, in another tweet, urged citizens to upload a picture with the National Flag to make the special initiative successful.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com,” the tweet read.

How To Participate In Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

Every citizen can participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by uploading their selfie with the National Flag. People can hoist the tricolour on the top of their houses between August 13 and August 15 to participate in the campaign.

For the initiative, the Department of Post has been made the designated entity responsible for selling and distributing high-quality flags to the people. The flag can be purchased online from https://www.epostoffice.gov. in/.

The Postal Department has placed 2.5 crore flags this year. The Ministry of Textiles has sent out a part of these flags to states. The government has also collaborated with Self Help Groups for the production of flags, emphasising the commitment to AtmaNirbharta in flag manufacturing.