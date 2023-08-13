Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asks Citizens To Take Part In Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

In a separate tweet, PM Modi also shared the importance of the Tiranga.

Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and actively urged the citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement from August 13 to 15. In a social media post, the Prime Minister asked the people to change the display picture of their social media handles to the national flag, as part of a “unique effort” ahead of the important day. “In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Friday.

In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the importance of the Tiranga. Additionally, he also encouraged people to upload their photographs on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com,” the Prime Minister noted.

In 2022, the Ministry of Culture introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. A dedicated website was also launched, enabling citizens of India to virtually display the national flag at their homes and share their patriotic selfies alongside the Tiranga. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's independence, known as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative last year on the significant date of July 22. The chosen day holds deep historical importance as it aligns with the adoption of the national flag.