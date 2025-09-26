What India Said On Proposed Changes To H1-B Visa Selection Process

The government is aware of the one-month public comment period before the final rules are drafted for overhauling the H1-B visa lottery system, the Foreign Ministry has said, as the latest visa move by the Donald Trump administration triggered concerns among Indian professionals working in the United States. Stating that skilled talent mobility has led to innovation and growth in both India and the US, the ministry hoped the US would give due consideration to these factors while making the final rules.

President Trump last Friday signed a proclamation to hike the H1-B visa fee to $100,000 for new applicants, significantly impacting millions of foreign workers planning to apply for the visa. Planning to overhaul the lottery system, the Trump administration has proposed a "weighted selection process" after the visas top the 85,000 limit.

However, the proposal has a 30-day public comment period during which stakeholders can offer their suggestions.

"We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders, including the industry, have one month to provide their comments," the MEA said this evening.

The ministry added: "As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in the United States and India. The government would remain engaged with all concerned, including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration."

The new visa fee has set off alarm bells among Indian professionals in the US, with the Indian embassy in Washington issuing an emergency assistance helpline for those in need of immediate support.

The government had said the fee hike could lead to humanitarian consequences and cause disruptions among families. It said that it is studying the implications of the hike and hoped that the US authorities will address the matter.

The Big Tech and outsourcing firms widely use the H1-B visa programme to hire high-skilled foreign workers. Data suggests Indians make up 71% of all the approved H-1B applications, which puts them at risk due to the latest visa rule changes. Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys rely heavily on H-1B visas and the latest changes could pose both financial and manpower challenges.