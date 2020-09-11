What Anti-Drugs Agency Had Argued While Opposing Rhea Chakraborty's Bail

Rhea Chakraborty has spent two nights in Byculla Jail, the only prison for women in Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty had conscious knowledge of drugs use by her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and "made herself part of this offence by procuring drugs," the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Thursday while arguing against bail for the actor, who was arrested on drug charges on Tuesday.

During a court hearing on the actor's bail plea, the anti-drugs bureau alleged that Rhea Chakraborty used her credit card and payment gateways to facilitate financial transactions related to dealing of illicit drug trafficking. She also made "voluntary confession" about her involvement during questioning and it is admissible in the court of law, said the agency, countering Rhea Chakraborty's assertion that she had been "coerced into confessing".

The anti-drugs agency said the drugs financed (by Rhea Chakraborty) were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying them to another person. "Therefore, Section 27A of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) is applicable and she cannot escape the clutches of law," it argued.

The agency also told the sessions court that if released on bail, the actor "may tamper with the evidence and also try to win over witnesses using her position in the society and money power".

Rhea Chakraborty retracted her confession in her bail request, saying she was "coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions". She said her life is at risk in judicial custody, that she had received rape and death threats and that three investigations had "taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being".

Rhea Chakraborty's petition for bail said she had "not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case".

The petition argued that her arrest was "unwarranted and without any justification," that her liberty was "arbitrarily curtailed" and that no female officer was present during her interrogation. Rhea Chakraborty also said she "had no access to any legal advice during her questioning when she was interrogated for a minimum of eight hours at a stretch by multiple male officers".

Her earlier bail request was rejected by a magistrate who sent her to jail till September 22.

The 28-year-old actor was arrested on Monday on charges of buying drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, a young movie star whose death on June 14 is being investigated by various agencies including the CBI.