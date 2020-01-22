Western Railway Nets Rs 104 Crore In Fines From Ticketless Travellers

A total of 2,124 checks were conducted during from April to December 2019, official said

Western Railway recovered Rs 104.10 crore in fines from ticketless and irregular travellers between April to December 2019, officials said on Tuesday.

A WR release said 21.33 lakh cases of ticketless or irregular travel, including unbooked luggage, were detected during this period, which is 8.85 per cent more than numbers in the corresponding period of last year.

"In the month of December 2019, Rs. 10.14 crore was recovered in 2.13 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage cases," it said.

"A total of 2,124 checks were conducted during from April to December 2019 against touts and other anti-social elements by the Commercial department," said Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief public relations officer.

He said 1,821 persons were apprehended, prosecuted and fined under various sections of the Railways Act and 1,632 beggars were removed from railway premises by its Surakshini squad during the period.