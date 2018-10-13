West Bengal Prepared To Handle Natural Disasters, Says Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government has also devised an SMS-based early warning system to alert people during any natural calamity.

All India | | Updated: October 13, 2018 15:29 IST
Flood shelters, relief godowns have been constructed in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Kolkata: 

West Bengal is well prepared to tackle natural disasters and has built flood shelters and relief godowns in the districts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

The state government has also devised an SMS-based early warning system to alert people during any natural calamity, the chief minister said in a Twitter post.

"Today is International Day for Disaster Reduction. Our govt has developed an SMS-based early warning system for alerting people of the State regarding the advent of natural calamities. Flood shelters & relief godowns have been constructed at district, subdivision and block levels," Banerjee said in the tweet.

International Day for Disaster Reduction is observed on October 13 to raise awareness about disaster prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

