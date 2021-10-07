Trinamool Turncoat Sabyasachi Dutta Returns To Mamata Banerjee's Party

Sabyasachi Dutta said he would humbly take up any role offered to him by Trinamool. (File)

BJP state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the saffron camp two years ago, returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

He joined the state's ruling party at Trinamool secretary general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee's room in the Assembly, in the presence of other leaders.

"We inducted (Mr) Dutta in the party, as per his request, on the very day our leader Mamata Banerjee took oath as an MLA. She has approved (Mr) Dutta's induction into the party," Mr Chatterjee said.

Mr Dutta, on his part, claimed that some misunderstanding had prompted his exit from the Trinamool, but that has now been resolved.

He asserted that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the Trinamool.

"From 2011 to 2021, I was an MLA. I held the post of BMC mayor for several terms. There was some misunderstanding within the party. But that has been cleared. My new journey with the Trinamool begins from today," he added.

Mr Dutta lost the Bidhannagar seat to Trinamool's Sujit Bose in the April-May Assembly elections.

