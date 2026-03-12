Bengal Governor RN Ravi Takes Oath, Exchanges Greetings With Chief Minister

West Bengal's new Governor RN Ravi took oath at the Lok Bhawan today. The ceremony lasted 15 minutes. The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Paul, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the governor's family members, and officials attended it.

Ravi stepped into his new role at the country's oldest Governor House just days ahead of the expected formal announcement of the assembly election schedule in Bengal.

A 1976-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ravi rose through the ranks of India's security establishment to serve as special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before moving into the corridors of Lok Bhawans (formerly Raj Bhavans).

He has served as governor of Nagaland, and briefly held additional charge of Meghalaya. Later, he became Tamil Nadu Governor.

Back when Banerjee and former Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had locked into a faceoff, a similar situation had unfolded in the southern state between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Ravi over legislative decisions.

After the oath ceremony, the chief minister and the governor stepped out in the adjacent hall for high-tea. Soon, the governor's wife joined them. Banerjee greeted them with handloom stoles made by the Bengal government's flagship store, Biswa Bangla.

"Bengal is very good and Bengal's culture is something different. Bengal people love those who love Bengal," Banerjee said, and smiled as she looked at the governor.

Ravi returned the gesture, and replied, "Bengal is the spiritual, intellectual and cultural capital that I admire."

"I will meet you later. I have to go now," Banerjee said before leaving.

Ravi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at a government programme scheduled in Kolkata.