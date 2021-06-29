'Wouldn't Act Against Younger Sister': Bengal Governor On Mamata Banerjee

Jagdeep Dhankhar said in Indian culture, no one has taken action against younger sister.

Reacting to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against him, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said she made such comments to create a sensation while adding that Indian culture doesn't permit him to take action against younger sister.

Briefing mediapersons at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "I will not be cowed down under any circumstances. I shall not be caved in, come what may. I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal."

"No one has yet been convicted in the Jain hawala case. My name was there in the hawala chargesheet. There is no evidence against me. A chief minister should not make such remarks. There is no truth in the chief minister's claim. Such comments have been made to create a sensation," added Mr Dhankhar.

Asked if he will take action against Ms Banerjee, Mr Dhankhar said, "Till date in Indian culture, no one has taken action against younger sister. I would not go that way. I am sad. Mamata Ji is a mature leader. Why did she do this?"

The Governor also took Twitter to criticise the chief minister's statement.

"Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation and untruth. Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act! I am sure she will for sure reflect and generate a scenario for working in togetherness for the welfare of people," tweeted Mr Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, the Governor has called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet him on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that he is a corrupt man whose name was chargesheeted in hawala Jain case in 1996.

Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is a corrupt man. His name was there in the chargesheet of hawala Jain case in 1996. There are cases pending against him. I have written three letters for the removal of the West Bengal Governor."

Notably, the Hawala scam also known as Jain Diaries case made headlines in mid-nineties. The case was related to the alleged siphoning of money by politicians through hawala brokers, namely the Jain brothers. The scam was amounting to 18 million USD that involved the names of some of the leading politicians of the country. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been involved in continuous spat since the appointment of the former in the state in July 2019.

Ms Banerjee accuses Mr Dhankhar of interference in the governance flouting the protocols. On the other hand, MrDhankhar alleges the chief minister of not abiding by her constitutional duties. The tussle between the two has been intensified after the 2021 assembly polls. Ms Banerjee on several occasions alleged that the Governor has been acting on the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

