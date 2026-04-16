Time To Seal Border Like Assam And Tripura: Himanta Sarma's Poll Pitch In Bengal

Kickstarting his campaign for the crucial West Bengal polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday predicted that the NDA will win 100 seats in Assam and 200 seats in West Bengal. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP rule in West Bengal.

While addressing an election rally in Bengal's Alipurduar, Sarma said strict border measures have already been implemented in Assam and Tripura, saying similar action is needed in West Bengal.

"We have taken steps to seal the border of Assam and Tripura. Now its time to seal the border in West Bengal," he said.

Sarma said a demographic change was underway in West Bengal due to illegal immigration, claiming the population of Hindus is declining in the state, while that of Bangladeshi Muslims is increasing.

Addressing another election rally in Coach Behar South, Sarma came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee government.

"Mamata Didi is saying that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, they will ban non-veg food. I want tell her, please come to Assam, we have very good non-veg food their. Has anyone told you that non-veg food will be stopped? Then, why is Mamata Didi scared? She is scared because if BJP comes to power, we will ban cow meat and cow slaughter," he said.

He said, "the BJP is about to bring the Uniform Civil Code in Assam, and if the party forms the government in Bengal, the law will be brought here also. Mamata Didi is scared because if BJP comes to power we will ban this multiple marriage factory".

Prominent leaders including Cabinet Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Bimal Bora, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Rupesh Gowala, Kripanath Mallah, Rajdeep Roy, Krishnendu Paul, Kaushik Rai, along with Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, several MLAs, and senior state leaders have already stationed themselves across various constituencies to spearhead the campaign.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.