Outstanding Politician: Mamata Banerjee Remembers Sushma Swaraj

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief and shock over the sudden demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night.

Ms Banerjee described Ms Swaraj as an outstanding politician, a good human being with whom she had shared "many cordial times in the Parliament" though they differed in their ideology.

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being.Will miss her," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is in Chennai for the inauguration of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's statue, extended her condolences to MS Swaraj's family and admirers.

Ms Swaraj, 67, passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.

