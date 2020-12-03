BJP To Launch Campaign To Highlight Trinamool Government's 'Failures'

BJP will launch a campaign to highlight Mamata Banerjee Government's "failures". (Representational)

The BJP will launch a campaign to highlight alleged misdeeds of the Trinamool Congress dispensation in response to the Mamata Banerjee government's "Duare Sarkar" programme, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday.

He said the BJP will reach out to more than one crore households across West Bengal with leaflets on alleged failures and misdeeds of the TMC government.

He claimed that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation is using the services of government officials as well as the party workers to canvas for its programme -- ''Duare Sarkar'' (government at doorstep).

"We are starting a programme named "Aar Noy Anyay" (no more injustice) and will go to the people's doors over the unfair treatment they have suffered under the Trinamool Congress dispensation," Mr Ghosh said.

This will be the second phase of the programme, he said, adding that in the first phase the BJP workers had gone to one crore households in June-July with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to them, highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led central government.

Claiming that central welfare funds have not reached the people, he said the campaign will commence on December 5 across the state.

Asked whether the development over disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari's message to TMC MP Saugata Roy, who was negotiating a truce between him and the party's top leadership, will pave the way for his entry into the BJP, Ghosh said "I cannot say who will join or not".

"I can only say that anyone willing to bring about apositive change in the state is welcome and we have left our doors and hearts wide open," he said.

"If 10-11 MLAs have come already, what is the problem in another joining, if three MPs have come, then what is wrong in a few more coming," he added.

On the TMC's charge that the BJP is bringing "outsiders" to fight the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Mr Ghosh said that those who have settled in the state from other parts of the country have a big contribution to its development.

"Don't the Birlas, Goenkas, Neotias, Jindals or Mittals have a contribution in the state? Who built the industries? They have been here for several generations," he said.

Mr Ghosh said that workers in north Bengal's tea gardens are from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, while those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar work in the jute mills here and helped the state prosper.

"When people here have great respect for Mahatma Gandhi and some do politics with his photo hung around their necks, how come the prime minister, who is also from Gujarat, become an outsider," he asked.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)