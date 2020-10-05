Bengal BJP Leader Shot Dead; Party Blames Trinamool, Calls For Bandh

A huge team of cops rushed to quell the tensions that erupted with the BJP supporters.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday evening, about 20 km from north Kolkata, when he was speaking with some locals and party workers near a local police station.

The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh (shutdown) in the Barrackpore area today, blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing.

The Trinamool Congress has denied the charge and blamed the incident on an internal feud within the BJP.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who condemned the incident in a late night tweet, has summoned the DGP (Director general of police) and home secretary to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am.

ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 4, 2020

According to eyewitness accounts, several men on motorcycles suddenly drove up to Manish Shukla, a member of the BJP's Barrackpore organisational district committee and a former councilor, and riddled him with bullets.

He was reportedly shot in the head, chest and his back, first rushed to a private hospital in Barrackpore and then Kolkata; however he died.

A huge team of cops rushed to quell the tensions that erupted with the BJP supporters heckling Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma and additional commissioner Ajay Thakur, and demanding the immediate rest of the accused.

Senior BJP leaders who rushed to the spot blamed the Trinamool Congress for the attack and called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday.

BJP general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described Manish Shukla as "a close associate of BJP's Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh" and blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for his death.

"We have no faith on the police. As the killing happened in front of the police station, there has to be some link. There should be a CBI probe into it. Arjun Singh had said earlier his life and those of his associates were in danger," he said.

"I regret Mamta Banerjee that you are resorting to such tactics. The people will never forgive you," he added.