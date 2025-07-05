CCTV Captures Bihar Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder In Patna

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the chilling murder of Gopal Khemka, a well-known businessman and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar. Mr Khemka was shot dead by a man outside his home in Patna on Friday night.

The clip shows a man wearing a blue shirt and a black helmet standing outside the BJP leader's home. In a few seconds, two cars arrived, waiting for the guard to open the iron gate. The first car was driven by Mr Khemka himself, while the second car behind him was driven by another man. A woman was also sitting beside him.

As Mr Khemka was waiting, the accused ran towards him, shot him in his car, and fled the scene on his bike.

When the guard opened the gate, Mr Khemka could be seen lying lifeless on the steering wheel.

The man and the woman from the other car got out - panicked.

Mr Khemka died on the spot, officials said.

The incident took place near the 'Panache' Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area when Mr Khemka was on his way home.

The police have recovered one bullet and a shell casing from the crime scene.

"On the night of 4 July, around 11 PM, we received information from the Gandhi Maidan South area that businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the hospital and the crime scene. The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway. CCTV footage is being examined. Further action will be taken," City SP Central, Diksha, said.

The reason behind the crime is not yet known.

The Bihar police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

The BJP leader's son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered three years ago.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan, rushed to the spot last night. In a post on X, he slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, saying "no one is safe in Bihar". "Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar," he said.