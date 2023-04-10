West Bengal BJP Leader Gets Conditional Bail In Asansol Stampede Case

Jitendra Tiwari will be required to appear before police every week. (File)

Calcutta High Court on Monday gave conditional bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The conditional bail has been given on the grounds that Tiwari cannot enter the Asansol Municipal Corporation area, and has to appear before the police every week.

West Bengal Police on March 18 arrested Tiwari in connection with a stampede, which claimed lives of three people during a blanket distribution program in December.

Tiwari was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway by officials of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate.

Notably, on December 14, a stampede took place in the Asansol district during a blanket distribution ceremony featuring the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Last year, a team from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached Tiwari's residence to investigate the December 14 stampede.

Following the incident, Asansol Police said the blanket distribution programme was organised without seeking necessary permission from the police.

"A blanket distribution programme was arranged without seeking permission of the police. A stampede took place at the programme, resulting in the death of 3 people and injuries to five more. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam had said following the incident.

BJP had blamed the stampede on a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking to ANI following the incident, BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said the stampede was the fallout of a conspiracy by the TMC to frame Mr Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari," the MP had said.

He alleged that some criminals visited the spot after the BJP leader left and triggered the stampede.

