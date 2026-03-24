BJP's Move To Counter Trinamool's 'Fish-Meat Ban' Bogey In Bengal Election

Mache Bhaate Bangali: This centuries-old saying loosely means fish and rice are intrinsic to Bengali identity. It is then obvious that the upcoming Assembly election will be fought not just on the streets but also on Bengalis' plates.

The Mamata-Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been playing up the 'vegetarianism' bogey to project the BJP as an outsider force that would interfere with Bengalis' food habits if it comes to power. BJP candidates, on the other hand, are being seen relishing fish in interviews, with one of them carrying a katla fish -- a staple in Bengali homes -- to door-to-door campaigns.

The public displays of this fish fetish in the election season are clearly aimed at countering the Trinamool's narrative-building exercise. The BJP knows the Bengali voter is protective of his culture and food habits, and does not want an 'outsider' perception to hurt its prospects.

Fish Not Just Food In Bengal

Bengalis did not choose fish; geography did. Present-day Bengal is located in the world's biggest river delta, and multiple fish species have been abundant in the region. Predictably, fish swam into the menu and met rice, the region's primary crop. The combo, rich in protein and carbohydrates, suits the region's humid climate and is a staple. But the role of fish is not restricted to the Bengalis' plates.

In Bengal's culture, fish is considered auspicious and is part of wedding rituals and other socio-cultural events. The Bengali calendar's biggest extravaganza, Durga Puja, is also incomplete without non-vegetarian delicacies.

From time to time, social media debates erupt over Bengalis' food habits and their consumption of non-vegetarian food during Hindu festivals. For the community, however, this is perfectly in sync with their culture and religious beliefs.

The Trinamool's Outsider Jab

Ever since the BJP has gained ground in Bengal and emerged as the principal opposition, the Trinamool Congress's go-to weapon against the BJP has been the "outsider" narrative. Mamata Banerjee and her party's leaders have tried to project the BJP as an "outsider" force in Bengal that does not understand the state's cultural milieu.

Trinamool has flagged instances of BJP governments banning specific kinds of meat, such as beef, in several states and claimed that the party may crack down on Bengalis' food habits if it comes to power. Banerjee has repeatedly accused the BJP of "food control politics" and warned that they would ban fish and meat in the state if they come to power. "They will ban fish and meat in Bengal. Bengal survives on fish and rice," Banerjee said in response to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha's statement that open sale of meat will be prohibited in the state.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool's No. 2 Abhishek Banerjee said the BJP does not understand Bengal's culture. "I eat fish twice a day. Our Durga Puja and Kali Puja cannot happen without fish and meat," he had said.

With elections returning to the state, the ruling party is playing up its "outsider" narrative and stoking one of Bengali voters' biggest fears: a crackdown on food habits.

Bengalis can't ever do with fish or mutton on a Sunday. Our Candidate & notable oncologist Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee is out on his campaigns by practically holding his lunch in hand. BJP will never ban any meat here, it got far better things to do.pic.twitter.com/rfrNf7hRys — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) March 22, 2026

The BJP's Counter Plan

The BJP, which finished a distant second in the 2021 Bengal election, is determined to turn the tables this time. The party is going all-out to improve its political messaging and public outreach. As part of this, state BJP chief, Shamik Bhattacharya, has countered the Trinamool's 'food crackdown' claim. "Can Bengalis do without fish? Bengal will have its fish and meat," he said, reacting to the Trinamool charge. Bhattacharya, however, clarified that the open sale of beef will not be allowed in the state if the BJP comes to power.

The state BJP chief's remarks have now been followed by BJP candidates consuming fish on camera, and one nominee campaigning with a raw fish. Swapan Dasgupta, a former Rajya Sabha MP and noted columnist, is contesting as a BJP candidate in south Kolkata's Rashbehari seat. During an interaction with ABP Ananda, Dasgupta was seen relishing a meal of fish and rice. He also said fish is a must for him. Actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh, who is contesting from Shibpur, also spoke to the media while eating fish and rice during a lunch break from a frenetic poll campaign.

BJP's Bidhannagar candidate stands out. Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, an oncologist, went door-to-door with a raw Katla fish to bust the Trinamool's claim that the BJP will ban the staple in Bengal. "Lies are peddled against us. We will eat fish, mutton and chicken according to our choice. I have come today with this fish, the ones sent as gifts to the groom's house by that of the bride on the day of a Bengali wedding," he said.