Trinamool's Latest Line-Up Has 2 Ministers Who Ran Into 'Messi' Problem

The Trinamool Congress has given tickets to contest the West Bengal assembly election to two leaders who ran into a controversy over an event featuring footballer Lionel Messi in December 2025. One of them had also resigned following the incident at the G.O.A.T event.

The Trinamool's list of candidates showed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would stick with her veterans - Aroop Biswas, and Sujit Bose.

Biswas will once again be the face of Tollygunge, while Bose holds the fort in Bidhannagar. It was only three months ago that Biswas resigned as sports minister as a result of the chaos at the G.O.A.T event in Kolkata.

The crowds at Salt Lake Stadium had been waiting for the long-advertised appearance of the legendary footballer, but he came into their view for a few minutes. Those who paid steep prices and expected a full programme began revolting from the stands.

Before all this happened, Biswas and his family members had been taking photos with Messi. Many angry fans later criticised him. They alleged he clung on to Messi and got his family members to click pictures with him, while fans who had paid thousands of rupees struggled to get a glimpse of him.

Some had also said that they went to the event to see Messi, but only saw Biswas. The Opposition including the BJP in Bengal had called the event a Rs 300-crore "photo-op scam".

Bose, on the other hand, was the architect of the off-field spectacle that many fans blamed for hijacking the actual stadium event. In his capacity as the president of the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, he was the man behind the massive, 70-foot iron statue of Messi holding the World Cup.

Bose was also among VIPs who were seen on the stadium's turf during the G.O.A.T event.

For the Trinamool, however, Aroop and Sujit are not seen as just ministers, but organisation men, according to political analysts.

The Trinamool has given the names of 291 candidates for the election to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Counting is on May 4.

Banerjee told reporters that the Trinamool would give three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong constituencies.

The chief minister will contest from Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.