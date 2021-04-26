West Bengal Votes In 7th Phase As Covid Cases Rise. See Pics

West Bengal Assembly Election: Over 81 lakh voters will decide the fate of 284 candidates in this phase.

Polling began at 7 am today for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Over 81 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase.

Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur.

Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

It has also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols during the election process, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday.

Votes will be counted on Sunday.