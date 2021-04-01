West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: PM Urges Bengal To 'Strengthen Democracy' As 2nd Phase Vote Begins

PM Modi today urged the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people of West Bengal to go out in large numbers and vote for the second phase of the assembly election.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers," he said in another tweet.

PM Modi also tweeted his vote appeal in Bengali.

Up to 345 candidates, including four sitting ministers and the deputy speaker, face the polls today as the second phase of Assam's assembly election is being held in 39 seats.

Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Around 73.4 lakh people will be deciding their fate at over 10,000 polling stations. The ruling BJP and its allies had swept this chunk in the 2016 election. The party is, thus, contesting in 34 of the seats, while the opposition Congress is going for 28, leaving the rest to its Grand Alliance partners. Phase-I saw 79 per cent turnout.

Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security -- 310 companies of forces have been deployed -- and strict Covid-19 guidelines, officials said. Sanitisers, thermal scanners, soaps and handwashing facilities will be available at all polling stations, they said. Over 42,300 polling personnel have already been deployed.