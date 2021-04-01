'Mamata Banerjee 66-Year-Old Aunty, Must Show Restraint': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari asked Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, once West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's trusted aide, today mocked her saying that at her advanced age, she should be avoiding the use of filthy language. Referring to her as "aunty", he warned her about her impending defeat in the ongoing Assembly election in the state. The Trinamool leader-turned-BJP functionary was apparently responding to his former mentor's comment about central forces having to stay back in the state even after the election results are declared on May 2 to protect those who worked against her.

As voting proceeded in phase-II of the Assembly polls, Mr Adhikari advised the Chief Minister not to indulge in hooliganism, ANI reported.

"She should show some restraint as she is the Chief Minister. She uses filthy language for the Prime Minister. She is 66-year-old aunty," he said in Nandigram, according to the ANI report. The BJP leader is facing off Ms Banerjee electorally in this constituency. "Modi will also be here. This is part of India."

The former minister in Ms Banerjee's cabinet claimed she had violated the model code of conduct by addressing the media, the report said.

"She addressed press illegally, even in Hooghly she named Nandigram and after that, on helipad, she addressed the press on Nandigram. Her efforts to influence voters will be in vain," ANI quoted him as saying. "We expect that no repolling should be done, no violence should be done. Everyone is active, Central forces are here, 14 drones are being used, 76 booths are manned by the quick response team and other forces. I am happy that there would be peace. Everything should be left to the people."

Voting in a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur is taking place today in the second phase of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal.