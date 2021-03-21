No Curbs On Festivals If BJP Wins Polls: Amit Shah

BJP will build "sonar Bangla" (golden Bengal) over the next five years, he said. (File photo)

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in vote-bank politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over her "appeasement policies", said on Sunday that his party, if elected to power, will ensure no one imposes any curb on religious practices.

Mr Shah, during a rally in Purba Medinipur district, reaffirmed that the BJP will build "sonar Bangla" (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the partys double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising ''saraswati puja''. The TMC government does not allow Saraswati puja celebration in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Mr Shah stated.