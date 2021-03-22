BJP's Promise Of Free Ration False, Will Not Fulfil It: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the BJP will "never fulfil this".

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state.

"The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this. BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you," the TMC supremo told the rally.

Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about what to wear and what to eat, the Chief Minister also said, "They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar."

"Have you seen how a cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Modi? One day, they will change the name of the country. They are selling PSUs to private parties," she said.

Alleging that the Congress and the Left Front have a deal with the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, "CPI(M) goons unleashed terror in Kotulpur, Chomkaitala, Jairambati areas when I was in opposition. They had attacked me and are now with the BJP."