West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: 6th Phase Voting Today, BJP's Mukul Roy Among Key Candidates

Bengal Election 2021: Polling will be held in 43 constituencies in four districts.

West Bengal is voting today in the sixth phase of the assembly elections, being held amid an alarming surge of coronavirus cases across the country. In this phase, polling will be held in 43 constituencies in four districts to decide the fate of a total of 306 candidates including 27 women.

Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia, and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district.

Over 1.03 crore voters including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender are eligible to vote in this phase of the election. As many as 14,480 polling stations have been designated for the sixth phase.

TMC and BJP are contesting all 43 seats. Congress, the Left parties, and the Indian Secular Front formed a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha. Out of the 43 seats in this round, Congress has got 12 in its share, CPI(M) 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) four, and CPI two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 37 candidates.

The most high-profile candidate in this phase is BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency in Nadia district.

Trinamool has fielded actor Koushani Mukherjee and Congress has fielded Sylvie Saha from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency against Roy.

TMC heavyweight Chandrima Bhattacharya is contesting from the Dum Dum Uttar constituency. Tanmoy Bhattacharya and Archana Majumdar are the CPI(M) and BJP candidates respectively from the seat.

In the Raiganj Assembly constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district, TMC has fielded Kanaia Lal Agarwal against sitting Congress MLA Mohit Sengupta, who has been representing the seat since 2011. BJP has fielded Krishna Kalyani from the seat.

In the Goalpokhar Assembly constituency, State Cabinet Minister Md. Ghulam Rabbani has an edge over BJP's Gulam Sarwar and Congress candidate Masud Nasim Ehsan.

Film director-producer Raj Chakraborty is trying his luck on a TMC ticket from the Barrackpore constituency.

In Purbasthali Dakshin, Congress has fielded Abhijit Bhattacharya against TMC candidate Swapan Debnath. Rajib Kumar Bhowmik is the BJP candidate from the seat.

In the Habra constituency in North 24 Parganas district, TMC's Jyotipriyo Mullick is the strong contender against BJP''s Rahul Sinha and CPI(M)'s Rijinandan Biswas.

West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phase Assembly election this time.

The elections for the first five phases have already been completed.

Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Here are the Live Updates on Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Voting today:

Apr 22, 2021 07:02 (IST) Phase 6 Polls In West Bengal Today Amid Rising Covid Cases



The sixth phase of assembly elections in Bengal will be held today in the shadow of spiralling Covid. In a first, Bengal has crossed the 10,000-mark, logging 10,748 fresh cases. 43 assembly seats across four districts are up for polls in this phase.

Apr 22, 2021 07:00 (IST) Bengal Phase 6 voting: PM Modi Urges people to vote



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appeal on Twitter to the eligible voters whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise. The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appeal on Twitter to the eligible voters whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.

Apr 22, 2021 06:54 (IST) People queue up outside polling station number 116 in Jagatdal constituency; voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today. People queue up outside polling station number 116 in Jagatdal constituency; voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/Y2GVsG9bBh - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021 People queue up outside polling station number 116 in Jagatdal constituency; voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today.