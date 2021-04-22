In Pics: Bengal Votes In Phase 6 Amid Covid Shadow

The sixth phase of assembly elections in Bengal are being held in the shadow of spiralling Covid cases. In a first, Bengal has crossed the 10,000-mark, logging 10,748 fresh cases. 43 assembly seats across four districts are up for polls in this phase.
Over 1.03 crore voters including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender are eligible to vote in this phase of the election. As many as 14,480 polling stations have been designated for the sixth phase.
In this phase, polling will be held in 43 constituencies in four districts to decide the fate of a total of 306 candidates including 27 women. Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia, and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district.