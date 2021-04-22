In Pics: Bengal Votes In Phase 6 Amid Covid Shadow

Over 1.03 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase of the election.

The sixth phase of assembly elections in Bengal are being held in the shadow of spiralling Covid cases. In a first, Bengal has crossed the 10,000-mark, logging 10,748 fresh cases. 43 assembly seats across four districts are up for polls in this phase.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency in Nadia district, is among the most high-profile candidate in this phase. BJP national vice president Mukul Roy, who is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly constituency in Nadia district, is among the most high-profile candidate in this phase.

People queue up to cast their vote at a polling booth in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district.

Over 1.03 crore voters including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender are eligible to vote in this phase of the election. As many as 14,480 polling stations have been designated for the sixth phase.

West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh has also voted. West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh has also voted.