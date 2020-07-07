Monsoon Update: Latest Satellite Pic Of Rain Clouds Over Mumbai

Weather update today: Latest satellite picture shows "intense" monsoon clouds over Mumbai

Monsoon update: Mumbai and other coastal regions of Maharashtra are likely to get intermittent heavy rainfall, according to the met office. Latest satellite pictures show "intense clouds" over Mumbai...and south Konkan coast...," KS Hosalikar, senior officer at India Meteorological Department, Mumbai said on Twitter.

"Intense rainfall over Mumbai" and surrounding areas "with pauses in between" is likely, Mr Hosalikar alerted.

Intense clouds around Mumbai and around as seen from the radar & Satellite latest images. South Konkan too covered up. Intense rainfall over Mumbai and around with pauses inbetween.

Rainfall at 2.00 pm in last 6 hrs indicate less than 40 mm at isolated places.

Rains to continue. pic.twitter.com/ps4nwpq2RN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 7, 2020

The city and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing heavy rain in the last 24 hours and more "intermittent intense showers" are expected tomorrow. Squally weather is likely in the southeast Arabian Sea and along the Maharashtra, Goa and north Kerala coasts and Lakshwadeep Islands. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

According to the IMD, Mumbai city has received 928 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far, which is 26 per cent more than normal at this time of the year. It rained heavily in Matheran hill station and neighbouring Raigad received 93 mm rainfall in the 24 hours. Thane weather office also recorded 74 mm rainfall, the IMD said told news agency PTI.

There is forecast of "intense thunderstorm and lightning" in the next 12 hours in Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, the weather office alerted.

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone:



Moderate to intense thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and during next 12 hours — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 7, 2020

The IMD has also predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the eastern part of the country including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, hill districts of West Bengal, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain will continue over the weekend also in the northeastern states.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.