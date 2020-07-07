Dramatic Video Shows Cattle Washed Away In Flood Water In Gujarat

Cattle were washed away in a village of Gujarat's Rajkot district after heavy and incessant rainfall.

A video shared by news agency ANI, shows animals that appear to be buffaloes getting washed away in a river of high-speed waters that filled the streets of a village in Rajkot district. At least at eight cattle can be seen getting swept away in the 15-second video.

Gujarat: Cattle washed away in flood at Khijadiya Mota village in Paddhari, Rajkot due to incessant rainfall.

Saurashtra, of which Rajkot is a part, has been battered by heavy rainfall since Sunday because of a low pressure area over Kutch and neighbouring regions. However, some relief is expected tomorrow, the weather department, IMD, said.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch. Very heavy rainfall will lash Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar and Rajkot. Almost all the districts in Saurashtra will receive heavy rainfall today. Some relief expected tomorrow," Director of the Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad, told ANI.

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, a nearly 30-year-old bridge over a river in Junagadh district caved in, a local official said, adding that no one was injured. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was also deployed at the state's Khambhalia town to meet rain-related exigencies in the area, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, while the monsoon remains "vigorous" in parts of Gujarat, moderate rains are expected in parts of Maharashtra, even as the flood situation improved in Assam, where one person lost his life in the deluge.

With this, in Assam, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flooding and landslide has gone up to 62, of whom 38 people were killed by flood and 24 died due to landslides.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 3.86 lakh people are affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Chirang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia districts.

The national and state disaster response forces and district administrations have rescued 128 people during the last 24 hours.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall, while heavy rains lashed isolated places of these states. In Delhi, sporadic light rains kept the mercury in check and more precipitation is likely in the next few days.