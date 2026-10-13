Weather Tomorrow: Strong Winds, Hail And Thunderstorms Likely In Delhi-NCR On October 14, Heavy Rain In J&K

Weather Update October 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast unsettling weather across several parts of India on Wednesday, October 14, with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and isolated hailstorms likely in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. In a press release, IMD said wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph in some areas.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while several southern states are expected to receive heavy showers over the coming days. The intensity and timing of rainfall may vary across districts.

IMD Weather Alert For October 14

Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday. Isolated hailstorms are also possible in these areas on October 14 and 15.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered showers in western districts between October 13 and 15, while eastern parts of the state could see rainfall on October 15 and 16. Rajasthan is also likely to experience scattered showers over the next few days, accompanied by gusty winds in some areas.

Heavy Rain Forecast For South India

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across parts of southern India during the week.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places between October 14 and 17, while Rayalaseema may experience heavy showers from October 14 to 16.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive rainfall, with isolated heavy showers expected between October 15 and 18. Karnataka is forecast to see increased rainfall activity later in the week, with heavy rain possible in parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka.

Telangana may receive scattered showers between October 15 and 18, accompanied by gusty winds.

Rainfall Likely Across Central, Eastern And Northeast India

Rainfall is expected to continue in Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the coming days. Parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar may also receive showers during the week.

In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience rainfall at different times between October 13 and 18. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of the region.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on Wednesday.

Residents in areas under weather alerts are advised to follow local IMD updates, exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid exposed areas during lightning and strong winds.