Weather Tomorrow: Delhi-NCR To See Partly Cloudy Skies As Rain Eases

Delhi-NCR is likely to see a break from the recent spell of rain on Saturday, October 17, with partly cloudy skies and rise in temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin. The national capital is forecast to record a minimum temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The change comes after rainfall brought temperatures down across Delhi on Wednesday, with the city's Safdarjung weather station recording 15.9 mm of rain in the 24 hours to 8.30 am on October 16.

The IMD's latest city forecast indicates partly cloudy skies on Saturday, followed by mainly clear conditions on Sunday. Residents of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad can expect a gradual return to warmer, drier weather, although local conditions may vary.

The IMD's all-India forecast bulletin indicates that rainfall activity will persist across several parts of southern India over the coming days.

Heavy Rain Forecast In Southern States

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. South Interior Karnataka is also forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rain, while heavy showers are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also possible in parts of the region. Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the coming week. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Kerala and Karnataka in the days ahead.

Rain To Ease Across Much Of North India

In northern India, the weather is expected to become largely dry after Friday's showers. The IMD forecast indicates isolated rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while Haryana and Delhi are expected to remain dry.

The wider forecast suggests that much of central, eastern and northeastern India is unlikely to see significant weather activity over the coming week.

For Delhi-NCR, the immediate outlook points to a gradual transition from rainy conditions to partly cloudy skies and warmer afternoons. The forecast, however, may change as weather systems evolve.