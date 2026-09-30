Weather Tomorrow: Widespread Rain In South, Northeast On October 1, Delhi-NCR To Stay Dry

Rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread over Kerala, Mahe and parts of Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms across several parts of India on Thursday, October 1, even as the southwest monsoon begins withdrawing from northwest and central India. While Delhi-NCR and parts of central India are likely to turn largely dry and warmer, southern, northeastern and eastern states are expected to remain under an active rain spell.
The IMD expects rainfall activity to remain elevated across parts of southern and northeastern India in the coming days, while monsoon withdrawal gradually progresses over northwest and central India.
- Delhi-NCR and Northwest India: The weather is likely to be mostly clear and sunny, with temperatures around 34°C during the day and 23°C at night. Conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from the region.
- South India: Rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread over Kerala, Mahe and parts of Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive isolated to scattered showers, with heavy rain possible in some areas. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely.
- Northeast India: Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rain possible. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may see scattered showers, while thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of the region.
- East and Central India: Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and parts of West Bengal are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall. East Madhya Pradesh may also see thunderstorms and lightning, with rain activity likely to continue until October 3 in some areas. Odisha could witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph.
- West India: Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may receive scattered showers, with rain activity likely to continue in parts of the region through October 6. Gujarat and Saurashtra and Kutch may also see isolated rainfall through October 1.
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