Weather Tomorrow: Widespread Rain In South, Northeast On October 1, Delhi-NCR To Stay Dry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms across several parts of India on Thursday, October 1, even as the southwest monsoon begins withdrawing from northwest and central India. While Delhi-NCR and parts of central India are likely to turn largely dry and warmer, southern, northeastern and eastern states are expected to remain under an active rain spell.

The IMD expects rainfall activity to remain elevated across parts of southern and northeastern India in the coming days, while monsoon withdrawal gradually progresses over northwest and central India.