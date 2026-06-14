IMD Weather Live Update: A recent spell of rainfall has provided a welcome respite from the extreme heat in the national capital. However, weather experts have warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Weather experts say that the conditions are being influenced by a western disturbance that is currently positioned over the hills and is gradually moving away.

As the system weakens and shifts further away, its impact on Delhi is expected to reduce from Sunday onwards.

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