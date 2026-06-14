IMD Weather Live Update: A recent spell of rainfall has provided a welcome respite from the extreme heat in the national capital. However, weather experts have warned that Delhiites may experience discomfort due to elevated humidity levels in the coming days.
Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, 6.6 notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 5.30 pm.
Weather experts say that the conditions are being influenced by a western disturbance that is currently positioned over the hills and is gradually moving away.
As the system weakens and shifts further away, its impact on Delhi is expected to reduce from Sunday onwards.
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Weather Today live updates: Bihar's Sasaram Sadar Hospital Floods After One Hour Of Rain, Triggers Criticism
The first spell of heavy rainfall in Bihar brought much‑needed relief from the intense summer heat, but it also exposed serious infrastructural shortcomings at the Sasaram Sadar Hospital in Rohtas district.
After nearly an hour of torrential rain on Saturday, the premises of the district's largest government hospital were submerged under water, creating severe difficulties for patients, attendants, doctors and hospital staff.
Large portions of the hospital campus, including the main road leading to the trauma centre, the OPD building, the TB centre, the general ward, the blood bank and the Civil Surgeon's office complex, were inundated due to poor drainage arrangements.
IMD weather forecast: Hyderabad Police On High Alert After Weather Office's Heavy Rain Warning
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with traffic and other officials, inspected waterlogging-prone areas across the city on Saturday following a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.
During the inspection, Sajjanar directed field staff to take immediate action to ensure public safety and maintain smooth drainage.
He said coordination would be maintained with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, the Water Board, the Electricity Department, and other departments to respond quickly to rain-related issues.
Weather live updates: Telangana DGP CV Anand Reviews Rain-Affected Areas
In view of the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand inspected rain-affected areas, including Malkampeta Cheruvu tolichowki area, to assess the ground situation and review measures being taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
During the visit, the DGP held discussions with Cyberabad CP Ramesh regarding the prevailing conditions and the steps being taken to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement in the affected areas, according to an offical release.
The DGP directed police officials to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic bottlenecks, and coordinate closely with civic authorities for the swift restoration of normalcy.
Weather today June 14: Rain In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh, Wet Spell Likely Till June 19
Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with the meteorological department forecasting a wet spell across the state till June 19.
The weather office in Shimla also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph at isolated places in five districts - Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla - for Sunday.
According to the weather office, Guler in Kangra district recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday at 66.8 mm, followed by Raipur Maidan (Una) 47.4 mm, Solan 43 mm, Kangra 28.1 mm, Aghar (Hamirpur) 25.4 mm, Pachhad (Sirmaur) 25 mm, Dharamshala 23.1 mm, Una 20.6 mm, and Mehre Barsar (Hamirpur) 10 mm.
Weather Today live updates: Rain In Parts Of Rajasthan, Jaisalmer Hottest At 40.4 Degrees Celsius
Rajasthan has witnessed thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall at several places during the past 24 hours ending Saturday evening, which brought down temperatures across the state.
According to the Met department, hailstorm activity was reported in Sikar district of eastern Rajasthan. The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Ramgarh in Sikar district, which received 50 mm of rain.
Sikar town recorded 48 mm of rainfall, followed by Churu with 23.8 mm, Jaipur 12.2 mm and Nagaur 8 mm.
Rain accompanied by strong winds was reported from parts of Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Churu districts.