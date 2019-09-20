Heavy Rainfall Likely In Goa, Maharashtra, Konkan Region Today

Weather: Heavy rain alert in several Indian states today.

Goa, Konkan region, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rainfall through the today, said the India Meteorological Department in its latest forecast.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Coastal Karnataka," the weather department said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, likely to prevail over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea and south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts.

20 September: Squally weather is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.



Squally weather will prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

