Weapons Dropped By Drone Along Border In J&K Recovered: Police

The dropping of explosives suggests a major terror plan of the LET and the TRF (Representational)

Police recovered a huge quantity of weapons dropped by a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector in Jammu, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the special operations group (SOG) of the police following information about a drone activity and dropping of weapons by Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Force (TRF) at the behest of ISI in RS Pura-Arnia area in Jammu district, a senior police officer said.

The operation led to the recovery of one pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of cortex wire, two-timer IEDs and six grenades at Treva village of Arnia sector, the officials said.

The explosives were dropped by a drone, which is reported to have intruded into the Indian side in Arnia belt of RS Pura from across the border, they said.

The dropping of explosives suggests a major terror plan of the LET and the TRF, which has been foiled, the police officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections law has been registered at police station Arnia and further investigation into the matter case is on, the officials said.

