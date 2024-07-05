'Weak' Central Government Might Collapse Next Month, Claims Lalu Yadav

Lalu Prasad commended Tejashwi Yadav for his hard work during the Lok Sabha elections (File)

The 'weak' central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi might collapse next month, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed.

"The Central government is very weak and might collapse in August this year. It will allow the INDIA bloc to form a new government," Lalu Prasad said, addressing the RJD leaders and workers on the 28th Foundation Day of RJD at the party's head office in Patna.

RJD was founded on July 5, 1997, under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The party had the backing of only 17 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha MPs at its inception. It had the support of many senior leaders, including Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Mohammad Taslimuddin, Ali Asraf Fatmi, and Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

The Bihar Assembly election could happen at any time, Lalu Yadav said, asking party workers to stay strong, implying that their strength would contribute to the party's overall strength.

He also commended his son, Tejashwi Yadav, for his hard work during the Lok Sabha elections, which resulted in the party winning four seats.

He also noted that Tejashwi Yadav's efforts in the last Assembly elections helped establish RJD as the single largest party in Bihar.

"He will make all the party's decisions for the upcoming assembly elections," the RJD Chief said.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised both the central and state governments in his address to the workers and emphasised that despite being in power or Opposition, the party and its leadership never compromised.

"RJD turned into the largest party in the Legislative Assembly in 2020. Although, they cheated and deliberately defeated us in that election," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He said that RJD was able to get the caste-based survey done in Bihar only within 17 months, which was aimed at the advancement of the backward and extremely backward communities.

"BJP is against reservation and constitution," he said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP's goal of winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha fell significantly short.

"Narendra Modi is the weakest Prime Minister. He will not complete his five-year term. If the INDIA bloc had won 10 more seats, Modi might not have become the Prime Minister for the third time," he said.

