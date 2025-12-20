"Do Not Say One Thing In Delhi, Another In Kashmir": Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reiterated his praise for the Narendra Modi government for its liberal funding to the union territory, insisting that his praise is not meant to please anybody and he doesn't change his statement based on where he stands.

The Chief Minister, however, rued that the Central government's benevolence has stopped short of restoration of the statehood to J&K.

"I am not among those who play politics and deceive people. I acknowledge wherever central government is doing good and point out shortcomings as well," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, who has been consistently talking about restoration of J&K's statehood, said that he has no complaint against the central government except restoration of statehood.

"As far as other issues are concerned, the central government has left no room for complaint. But on statehood, Centre has given us nothing except complaints," Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister recently praised the central government over liberal funding in Delhi. Back home, the opposition had blamed him for praising the BJP in Delhi and criticising it in Kashmir.

To a question, the Chief Minister asked reporters to cite an example of him speaking one thing in Delhi and another in Srinagar.

"I do not say one thing in Delhi and another in Kashmir," Abdullah said, insisting that he has always praised the centre for generous funding and also spoke loudly where it's doing wrong things.

"I will not resort to lies to please anyone. I'm not saying it (praising liberal funding) in Delhi only. I'm saying it here in front of you. I have been saying it everywhere. In public meetings, on the floor of the Assembly. Check my speeches in the Assembly," Abdullah said.