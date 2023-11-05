'We Worship Tribals, Congress Did Nothing For Them': PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi listed the works done by the BJP for the upliftment of tribals in Madhya Pradesh (File)

The Congress did not work for the welfare of tribals and two of its senior leaders are fighting in Madhya Pradesh to establish their sons and capture the party's state unit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he campaigned for the BJP in the state.

"We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram," PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in the state's Seoni district ahead of elections on November 17.

Of the total 230 assembly seats in the state, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Of the four assembly seats in Seoni, two are reserved for tribals.

The Congress, despite being in power for nearly six decades in the country after Independence, did not do anything for the welfare of the tribal community, he said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, providing free ration to 80 crore poor people, will be extended for the next five years.

The PM listed the works done by the BJP for the upliftment of tribals and slammed the previous Congress government for the scams.

During the Congress regime before 2014, scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees took place but no such thing happened during the BJP government, he said, adding that the money saved is being spent on providing free ration to the poor people.

Slamming the Congress, the PM said, "The Congress was creating confusion among the tribals. The word tribal does not sound good coming from them. These tribals have taken care of Lord Ram. Did the tribal society not make Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram?"

"We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purshottam Ram," he added.

For the first time in the country, a separate ministry for the welfare of tribals was constituted when the BJP came to power under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said.

"This is our culture. A ministry, department, and budget have been allocated to uplift the tribals," he said, noting that the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) is celebrated every November 15.

The Congress kept tribals in the dark, he further said.

"The Congress cared for one family. Their state governments named roads and lanes after them. Even their manifesto has their names," the PM said without naming anyone.

Further targeting the Congress, the PM said two of its biggest leaders in the state are fighting in Madhya Pradesh to establish their sons and to capture the party's state unit.

"The Congress is not contesting polls in the state, but its two big leaders are fighting with each other," he said.

A recent viral video of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath asking party workers to "tear the clothes" of his colleague Digvijaya Singh over denial of ticket to a leader from Shivpuri fuelled talks of a rift in the party over the selection of candidates.

However, both the former Chief Ministers have made light of the episode and put up a united face ahead of the polls.

The Prime Minister said since he belongs to a poor family and understands their problems, his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the next five years.

Referring to the mass availability of mobile phones in the country, PM Modi said phones as well as data services are cheaper in the country because of his government's policies.

The monthly charges of Rs 300-400 for mobile phones and data could have been Rs 4,000-5,000 per month had Congress been in power, he said.

PM Modi also said the Janaushadhi Kendras set up by the government offered an 80 per cent discount on medicines and saved nearly Rs 25,000 crore of the country's poor.

Farmers in India are getting urea at Rs 300 per bag, which is 10 times less than what it costs cultivators in the US, he said.

He also listed the BJP government's various other initiatives, including naming the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal after Rani Kamalapati.