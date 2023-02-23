'We Don't Have An Agenda': BBC Chief To India Staff After Tax Search

BBC chief said this in an email to staff in India.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff in India that the British broadcaster will not be put off from reporting without fear or favour and that it does not have an agenda, BBC News reported on Thursday.

"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Indian tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The tax probe came after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)