'We Are Safe Due To Presence Of Indian Army': Locals Of Arunachal's Tawang

People residing at Tawang have shown confidence in the Indian Army and expressed their support, following the December 9 border clash where the Indian soldiers thwarted the Chinese attempt to change the status quo along the LAC in the Yangtse sector in Tawang.

The locals claimed that the atmosphere in the bordering town is very good and they have not faced any problems following the clash.

"The atmosphere in Tawang is very good now. We heard that there was a skirmish at the border between the Indian and the Chinese armies but we have not faced any problems here due to the presence of the Indian Army at the border," said Nima Sarang, a local.

He also said that the government is undertaking various development works in the area and they would continue to support the Indian Army in future.

"We are proud to be Indians. The residents of Tawang are safe due to the presence of the Indian Army. We are getting to know about the disturbance at the borders only through newspapers and channels," said Lobsom Tenja, another local.

"We will find ourselves fortunate if we get a chance to serve the nation and the Indian Army," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh in Parliament.

