'Cambodia Part Of India's Extended Family': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he felt like home in Cambodia, which is part of India's "extended family", as he inaugurated the completed conservation work of 'Hall of Dancers' in Ta Prohm Temple.

Mr Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visited the Ta Prohm Temple and offered prayers. He also visited Angkor Wat Temple on the last leg of his three-day visit to the country.

"We are not in the country of our extended neighbourhood, we are in our extended family," Dhankhar said while inaugurating the restored Hall of Dancers at Ta Prohm Temple in the Angkor archaeological complex.

'The Hall of Dancers' at Ta Prohm temple is part of a USD 4 million worth collaboration project between India and Cambodia on preservation and restoration of cultural heritage in Cambodia.

"Blessed to have visited the #AngkorWat temple today. The grandeur, expanse and sublimity of this ancient monument is unparalleled. A perfect blend of spirituality and human excellence, this architectural marvel exemplifies age old India-Cambodia historical & cultural linkages," Dhankhar later said in a tweet.

Angkor Wat temple, built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II, is the world's largest religious structure and it marks the high point of Khmer architecture.

Ta Prohm is one of the most visited complexes in Cambodia's Angkor region.

"The magnificient structures of #AngkorWat, #TaProhm and #PreahVihear temples are living testimony of the connect that India and Cambodia have had. Our civilizational and cultural connect is being reflected now in the same amplitude in the warmth of the people of both sides," the vice president said.

"It is a matter of pride that our contribution in this field is continuing with the restoration work of Ta-Prohm temple in the Angkor Archaeological Complex," he added.

Vice President Dhankhar was earlier welcomed by Vice Governor Pin Prakad of Siem Reap Province and other dignitaries on their arrival in Siem Reap.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar addressed the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Cambodia's capital city Phnom Penh.

On Saturday, he participated in ASEAN-India Summit.

Addressing the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) here, the Vice President highlighted the importance of the EAS mechanism in promoting free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight.

On Saturday, he addressed the ASEAN-India summit.