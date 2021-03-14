BJP To Announce Names Of Nearly 80 Bengal Candidates Today: Party Leader

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases (Representational)

BJP finalised names of almost 80 more candidates for the third and fourth phase of upcoming West Bengal assembly elections and will announce them today, said party leader Rajib Banerjee after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

"We mainly spoke about the third and fourth phase, and I think almost 80 seats have been finalised. The announcement will be made tomorrow," Mr Banerjee said after the meeting on Saturday.

He added that he wants to contest from his previous seat - Domjur - and that he has made his intentions clear to the party.

BJP has already announced 58 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

The BJP's central election committee also finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam and Kerala assembly polls in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda were also present in the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

