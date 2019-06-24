UP Cops' Bizarre Logic As Video Shows Locals Frisked At Gunpoint

The video shows one of the police officials shouting warnings to commuters as guns are pointed at them

A video shot in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district showing police personnel pointing their guns at commuters and forcing them to hold up their hands while checking their vehicles, has gone viral. The video, shot at Bagren police outpost in Wazirganj, shows the outpost-in-charge Rahul Kumar Sisodia shouting threats at commuters, according to news agency IANS.

The video shows one of the police officials, surrounded by constables pointing their weapons at commuters, shouting warnings to them.

Police point gun at people during regular vehicle checking in Wazirganj, Badaun. (20.6.19) pic.twitter.com/N02fSAYwsx - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2019

"Raise your hands. Open your legs. If you lower your hands, you'll be shot. Then don't say you were shot. Who will put on your helmet? You will be shot," the police official is heard saying in the video, accessed by news agency ANI.

The area's residents claim the manner of checking by the police has become routine, reported IANS.

According to one of the commuters, the police don't make concessions for women either.

"If you are driving and the cops want to stop you, they will do that with a gun in hand. The method is so intimidating and humiliating for the common man. The cops make no concession even if the driver is a woman," Raj Kumar Agarwal, a businessman was quoted as saying by IANS.

Police officials said the measure of pointing their guns at commuters was taken to keep a check on crime in the area.

"Badaun is a crime prone area and we keep our guns out because you never know which vehicle is bringing criminals. We have to remain prepared," a police official was quoted as saying by IANS, on the condition of anonymity.

Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the measure was a "tactical technique".

"There have been incidents earlier where people of criminal mentality fired at the police during vehicle checking. We have suffered casualties due to such incidents, that is why a tactical technique is being used," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The office of the Director General Of Police or DGP said a probe into the incident would be initiated and action would be taken, if needed.

