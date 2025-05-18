Waterlogging, Trees Uprooted After Heavy Rain In Bengaluru

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Bengaluru, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas on Saturday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city received about 40 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Tree branches came down crashing in some parts of the state capital. Sai Layout in the city bore the brunt of the downpour with severe inundation.

Household belongings in the flooded houses were soaked, vehicles partially submerged and electronic items damaged.

Affected families shifted to safer places nearby.

According to residents, clogged drains were to blame and claimed repeated complaints to the authorities were ignored.

Several parts of the state have been receiving good rainfall, especially Malnad region and coastal Karnataka.

The weather department has sounded yellow alert in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga districts.

In its daily bulletin on Sunday, the department said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty wind reaching speeds of upto 30-40 km ph is likely to occur at isolated places in the next three hours.

There could be temporary disruption of electricity in some areas, minor traffic snarls and possible uprooting of weak trees.

It has advised people in these districts to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible.

