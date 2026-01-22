Water Rises By 20 Feet In Maharashtra's Lonar Lake, Created By Meteorite Impact

Shocking reports have emerged regarding a steady rise in the water levels of the world-famous Lonar Lake in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Taking serious note of the threat posed to the lake's biodiversity due to the rising water, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) be registered.

An increase in the water level has been observed since last September. Continuous inflow from the four main perennial springs around the lake is believed to have raised the water level by approximately 15 to 20 feet.

Due to the rising water level, several ancient Shiva temples on the banks have gone underwater. Water has also entered the sanctum sanctorum of the world-renowned Kamalja Devi Temple. The 'Deepstambh' (lamp tower) in front of the temple, which was previously fully visible, is now half-submerged.

This could pose a threat to biodiversity, say experts. Environmentalists point out that Lonar is a saltwater lake. However, the continuous mixing of freshwater from springs over the last three-four months is threatening its unique salinity. Surprisingly, fish have started appearing in the water, which could be detrimental to the natural ecological structure of this saline lake.

A bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Raj Wakode has appointed Advocate Mohit Khajanchi as 'Amicus Curiae' (Friend of the Court) and directed him to submit a detailed PIL within the next seven days.

Following government orders, groundwater expert Professor Ashok Tejankar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Tehsildar Bhushan Patil inspected the lake. The exact scientific reason for the rise in water level is not yet clear, and experts have emphasised the need for in-depth research.

Lonar Lake, created by a meteorite impact, is globally significant for scientific research, attracting scholars and tourists from across the world. The High Court's firm stand to protect this natural heritage has been widely welcomed by environmental enthusiasts.