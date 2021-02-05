Maharashtra's Lonar Lake To Get More Tourism Facilities: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra's Lonar lake attracts scientists from across the world

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the Lonar crater lake in Buldhana district and asked officials to develop tourism facilities at the site without disturbing the local biodiversity. A press release by the District Information Office said Uddhav Thackeray visited the Van Kuti view point and Daitya Sudan temple at the Lonar lake. The oval-shaped Lonar lake, formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, is a popular tourist hub.

Mr Thackeray said careful planning is needed while developing tourism facilities around the crater lake to avoid over-crowding. Accordingly, a draft plan should be prepared and implemented properly to develop the site. The Maharashtra Chief Minister held a meeting with officials and discussed the issue.

"The Lonar lake is very popular with scientists who visit here in large numbers. Arrangements should be made to attract all kinds of tourists. "The lake has huge biodiversity around it and development of the place needs to be done in a proper manner, the press release quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

While developing the Lonar lake site, its biodiversity should not be disturbed and only limited number of visitors should be allowed, Mr Thackeray said. Last year, the Lonar lake was chosen as a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar conservation treaty.