Water Reaches Walls Of Taj Mahal Due To Rising Yamuna Levels In Agra

The water levels in the Yamuna river rose further here on Sunday, exceeding the danger mark and reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal, officials said.

The rising Yamuna levels in Agra have also inundated the homes of some people living along the riverbank.

It rose following recent rainfall in the lower Himalayan region that covers parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Local historian Raj Kishore Raje confirmed that the Yamuna has high water levels similar to those in 2023, and has reached the Taj Mahal's wall like last time. He added that there is no damage to the monument as its construction is designed to withstand such water levels.

The Mughal-era monument stands on the bank of the Yamuna.

The district administration has made preparations to deal with the flood situation. A control room has been established, and officials are continuously monitoring the situation. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY

