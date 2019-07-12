Water Conservation Structures To Be Built In Some Areas Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently called for water conservation. (File)

To increase water table in government colonies, the Central Public Works Department will erect water conservation structures, including rainwater harvesting systems, in 136 residential areas across the country.

The CPWD, the prime construction agency of the central government, will dig pits to conserve water through which water table will be recharged in these colonies.

Speaking at an event marked for the 165th foundation day of the CPWD, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the agency has a target of erecting water conservation structures in 100 colonies under the 100-day agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently called for water conservation, saying there was a pressing need to make it a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh said the agency will carry out the major exercise in 136 colonies, including 74 in Delhi, which are maintained by it. "We have a plan to erect water conservation structures such as installation of rainwater harvesting systems in residential government colonies. The CPWD will dig pits in these colonies to conserve water which will increase the level of water table," Mr Singh said.

During the exercise, the agency will also focus on cleaning and greening, he said.

In his first address in the second edition of the monthly show, 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister had pitched for conservation of rainwater.

Earlier this month, the ministry had asked all urban local bodies to set up a cell for effective monitoring of rainwater harvesting and revive at least one water body in their respective areas. It issued 'Guidelines for Urban Water Conservation', saying the 'Rainwater Harvesting Cell' of municipal corporations will monitor the extent of groundwater extraction and groundwater aquifer recharge.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.