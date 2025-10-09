Water Cannons vs BJP Protesters In Kerala Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating Row

BJP workers faced off with the Kerala police this afternoon as they intensified their protest against the Left government over the alleged theft of gold plates used in the Sabarimala temple.

The police used water cannons to stop hundreds of BJP workers who had gathered in Kozhikode for a protest march to the Collector's office, led by former state BJP president K Surendran. Visuals showed the protesters trying to break the barricades. Many of them were taken into custody by the police.

A separate showdown occurred in the Kerala assembly, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front disrupting proceedings for the fourth day in a row over alleged irregularities in the gold plating of idols at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The issue pertains to the reduced weight of gold-plated coverings on 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the temple. On Monday, the Kerala High Court ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising high-ranking officers to probe the matter, after a report by Devaswom Vigilance flagged an alarming discrepancy.

The incident sparked a stormy assembly session with the Congress alleging that gold plates had disappeared from the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Bolstered by its first-ever victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala last year, the BJP too has been aggressively pursuing the issue. They have put forward three demands in connection with the gold theft allegations: a CBI inquiry, the resignation of Devaswom minister VN Vasavan, and for temple records from the last 30 years to be made public.

"They looted crores from the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case and other airport-based gold smuggling cases. Now they are looting Devaswom treasures, like they recently did in Sabarimala. We are demanding a free and fair inquiry. The BJP demands that this case be handed over to the CBI," said Surendran.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan, a former Union minister, questioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence and alleged a lack of action by the Devaswom minister.

Meanwhile, in the assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan asserted that the Congress would continue its protest. Alleging the original temple idols were sold, he demanded action against those involved and the resignation of the Devaswom minister.

"Till then, we will continue with our protest," said Satheesan.

The assembly had been witnessing disruptions since Monday over the gold-plating row.