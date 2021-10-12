Watch: When Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Took Some Time Out For Dandiya

The Ras Garba event was organised at the Chief Minister's residence

Amid a hectic political season, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen in a new avatar today as he played dandiya at a function at his official residence.

In a video clip of the function organised on the occasion of Navratri, Mr Baghel can be seen playing dandiya with people gathered at the function.

However, Mr Baghel and most people in the large gathering, including children, are seen without masks and there is no social distancing whatsoever.

Tweeting the video clip, Mr Baghel said the Ras Garba event was organised by the Sakal Gujarati Samaj.

The clip shows Mr Baghel, dressed in white, taking turns to play dandiya with everyone surrounding him as music plays in the background.

The past few months have kept the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on his toes, both on his home turf and outside it.

In August, Mr Baghel faced a challenge to his Chief Ministership. MLAs loyal to state minister T S Singh Deo claimed that when Congress came to power in the state, there was an agreement that Mr Singh Deo will take over as Chief Minister after Mr Baghel completes two-and-a-half years in the post.

What followed was several visits to the national capital by legislators from both camps as they tried to boost support for their leader.

While the matter is no longer making headlines, tension continues to simmer within the state Congress unit.

Earlier this month, the Congress appointed Mr Baghel as senior observer for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Soon after, when farmers were run over in Lakhimpur Kheri, by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, Mr Baghel rushed to Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was stopped by police at Lucknow airport, following which he started a sit-in at the airport.